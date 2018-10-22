Newcastle is officially one of the most haunted cities in the UK

The UK is home to numerous locations famed for their spooky past, with a whole host of haunted streets, deserted buildings and ghostly haunts.

The city of Newcastle has now been named as one of the most haunted in the UK, according research carried out by Stay in Cornwall.

Newcastle was ranked as the fifth most haunted city, with London making the top spot, and Brighton and Cardiff claiming second and third place.

Haunted houses

Nottingham came top of the list for the category measuring the cities that had a high number of places officially deemed as haunted, with nine places confirmed as haunted.

Leeds, Cardiff, Brighton, and York came tied for second, each with eight areas believed to be rife with paranormal activity.

London and Edinburgh appear much further down the list, with only five haunted places each, with Newcastle having just seven places.

Trick or treat?

Brighton was ranked as the ultimate place to plan your trick‐or‐treating adventures, with a generous average household spend of £18.60 on Halloween treats each year.

Conversely, research found that households in both Norwich and Ipswich only spend an average of £2.85 a year on Halloween sweets.

Newcastle has an average spend of £14.35 on Halloween sweets and treats.

Hashtag Halloween

Competitors were also ranked by the amount of Halloween-related activity on social media in each city. London won this category, clocking in 1,101 mentions of the hashtag #halloween per million people across Instagram and Twitter in the past 12 months.

However, Plymouth and Aberdeen had a total of just six ‘#halloween’ posts per million people each, and Newcastle had 71 posts.

Deserted buildings

Glasgow topped the list as the city with the most abandoned buildings - 70 in total, including a vacant hospital and a derelict train station.

This was closely followed by Newcastle, Leicester, and Manchester, which each have 62 abandoned places on the map.