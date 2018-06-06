Newcastle Girl Guides set to step out in Sunderland for walking tour

Girl Guides are set to step out in Sunderland and offer members of the public a tour of the area’s city centre landmarks.

The Newcastle City Guides are set to come to Wearside and present a walking tour of the city centre which will include stops at the Winter Gardens, Sunniside and the Empire Theatre.

It will be the first walk that the organisation has led on Wearside.

The organisation already is leading 59 walks this year, but in many ways this one of the most significant as it is hoped to open up further walks in future years and invaluable links.

Lead Newcastle City Guide Pat Lowery, who is originally from Roker and Fulwell, explained: “As part of our plans to lead tours outside the central area of Newcastle, we are keen to forge links with such an interesting city and to show it off to both visitors and residents alike.

“Sunderland and Newcastle have lots in common, such as shipbuilding and coal mining and will show many of our regular tour visitors, and even local Sunderland residents, areas they may not have seen before.

“I think that visitors will be surprised at how Sunderland has developed and is still developing as a city.

“Many of the architects in Sunderland, such as the Milburns and Frank Caws, do not have a big presence in Newcastle so out of town visitors will see types of buildings which they have not seen before.

“History and heritage show us where we have come from and can herald a bright future for Sunderland with the conservation of these buildings alongside the new and exciting developments that are being built in the city centre.”

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Lynda Scanlan said: “I’m as passionate as everybody else is in our city about Sunderland’s heritage and proud how its many aspects were also part of our recent bid to be the UK’s City of Culture in 2021.

“The city centre’s built environment has many highlights from the world-famous Sunderland Empire to the Museum and Winter Gardens, one of the region’s most popular and most-visited attractions, to the bridges that span the river, or the Sunniside area and its many historic buildings.

“All these landmarks and many more all go toward what will be a fascinating tour about our city’s people, its development and its rich heritage.”

Those who are interested in attending the tour should meet at Sunderland Metro Station, Fawcett Street on Sunday, June 10, at 2.30pm.

It will last approximately 90 minutes and finish at Sunderland Minister.

It costs £5 for adults, £3 for over 60s and free for under 16s accompanied by an adult.

More information is available on the Guides’ website at www.newcastlecityguides.org.uk.