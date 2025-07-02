Newcastle Airport is celebrating its 90th birthday.

Newcastle Airport has kick started its 90th birthday celebrations as it announces a host of exhibitions across the North East.

The first exhibition officially opened at Newcastle Airport on Monday, June 30, and showcases the impress history of the site.

Having opened in 1935 with just a handful of buildings, one hangar and a strip of grass, the Airport has gone on to become an award-winning major regional Airport.

Visitors to the exhibition can delve into key moments in the Airport’s past, including its vital role during the Second World War when it was used to train pilots in the RAF Volunteer Reserve.

Keith Merrin, Director of North East Museums, and Alice Andreasen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Newcastle Airport, officially open the unveil the new exhibition. | Other 3rd Party

Other moments captured in the exhibition include thousands turning out to greet US President Jimmy Carter in 1977 and the significant investments over the years to transform the runway, terminal and air traffic control tower.

A number of artefacts will also be on display, including vintage cabin crew uniforms, pieces of the runway, and a commemorative plaque featuring the handprints of Ant and Dec, which was unveiled during the terminal extension in 2004.

The exhibition will be on display in the terminal throughout the year, with the Airport officially celebrating its 90th birthday on July 26.

A second exhibition is scheduled to open at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle city centre at the end of July before it tours the region - moving to the Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, as well as The Word, in South Shields, from September.

A commemorative plaque featuring the handprints of Ant and Dec will be on display at the exhibiton. | Other 3rd Party

Alice Andreasen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Newcastle Airport, has highlighted that the milestone is a huge moment for everyone connected with the Airprot.

She said: “Celebrating 90 years is a proud milestone for everyone at Newcastle Airport.

“The exhibition gives a fascinating insight into how far we’ve come - from our first eight-seater aircraft flying to and from London, to welcoming 5.2 million passengers last year and offering direct flights to over 80 destinations and more than 300 onward connections worldwide.

“As our passenger numbers and route network have grown, so too has our impact on the region.

“We’re proud to contribute more than £1bn annually to the North East’s economy and be one of the region’s largest employers, with more than 3,200 staff working on the Airport site.

“This exhibition is just the beginning of our 90th anniversary celebrations and we are excited to mark this major milestone with our passengers, partners and local communities.”

Vintage cabin crew uniforms will also be on display as part of Newcastle Airport's 90th birthday exhibition. | Other 3rd Party

Keith Merrin, Director of North East Museums, hopes that visitors will enjoy the exhibitions as they tour the region.

He added: “It’s exciting that North East Museums is playing a part in the celebration of this important regional milestone by helping create this exhibition.

“Newcastle Airport has made such a significant positive impact on the North East.

“We’re proud to showcase innovation and the resilient spirit of the region in our museums, and Newcastle Airport has been a large part of that story. I’m sure visitors to the exhibition will be fascinated.”

You can find out more about Newcastle Airport’s 90th birthday celebrations, including an interactive timeline, by visiting: https://ncl90.com/.

