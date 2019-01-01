New Year joy as delighted parents welcome little bundles of joy at Sunderland Royal Hospital

The New Year brought new life and joy for these happy families.

The Delivery Suite at Sunderland Royal Hospital welcomed a number of new arrivals as 2019 began.

Parents Alice and Kyle Crowley from Peterlee with daughter Aria Belle Crowley at Sunderland Royal Hospital on New Year's Day.

Little Ariah May was the unit’s first baby born to mum Chelsey Pennock, 23, and dad Scott Bradley, 24, of Red House, Sunderland, at 3.24am.

Weighing in at 6lb 13.5oz she was 11 days overdue.

Care assistant Chelsey said: “She was definitely worth the extra days I waited.”

Ariah is Chelsey and Nissan industrial cleaner Scott’s first child.

Mum and dad Elle Graham and Martin Robson with baby Freddie.

They got to go home with their special bundle of joy today.

Parents Alice and Kyle Crowley, both 27, from Peterlee, were also beaming with the arrival of their first child.

Aria Belle Crowley was born on New Year’s Day morning and weighed 6lb 12oz.

Alice, who works in finance, said: “She was due on New Year’s Eve and she came on New Year’s Day. I’m pleased. I love her.”

Midwife Abby Matthews cradles baby Hallie Balderson born to Tasha Cameron and James Balderson. Picture by Rod Scott.

Dad Kyle, who works in construction and comes from Sunderland where he has lots of family, added: “I’m over the moon; she is gorgeous. She is a Sunderland fan!”

Another couple welcoming their first child was Elle Graham, 22, and Martin Robson, 31.

Son Freddie made his grand entrance a week late at 5.09am weighing 7lb 6oz.

Elle and Martin are both from Sunderland and now live in Wingate.

Elle, who works at Ramside Hall hotel, said: “He was due on Christmas Day so he is a week late. He will have a good birthday when he is older.”

It was also a good start to 2019 for Tasha Cameron, 19, and James Balderson, 28, from Silksworth, who welcomed daughter Hallie.

She was not due until January 10 but was born at 5.48am weighing 6lb 10z.