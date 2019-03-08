New vision for Sunderland Royal Hospital ‘could prevent cancelled operations’, say health chiefs

A new vision for future of Sunderland Royal will aim to reduce the number of cancelled operations say, health chiefs.

Phase Two of the Path to Excellence programme, an ‘Updated Draft Case for Change’, was published yesterday, revealing what could be in store for both Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital.

Dr Shaz Wahid

Health bosses say the document takes on board the views of more than 9,000 staff, patients and key stakeholders, and the draft represents the early thinking and emerging ideas on ways to potentially solve the challenges facing the NHS services..

One of the visions is to establish a centre of surgical excellence at the South Shields hospital - which would also carry out scheduled routine operations for Wearside patients, like hip replacements.

Meanwhile Sunderland Royal would deal with all emergency operations from both areas.

Patients from Sunderland would still be able to request surgery at the Royal - but they may face a longer wait or see their operation cancelled in an emergency.

The Trust says it also aims to ensure continued 24/7 access to urgent or emergency care at both sites.

Dr Shaz Wahid, medical director at South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and clinical lead for the Path to Excellence programme, said: “Our current thinking for surgical services is fully aligned to the recently published NHS Long Term Plan which echoes the view that separating emergency surgery from planned operations has multiple benefits.

“Our aim is to improve access to specialist surgical care with the right expertise readily available at the right time, regardless of whether patients need emergency surgery or a planned operation.”

He added: “By separating planned operations from emergency surgery, our teams feel this would also help improve both patient and staff satisfaction by reducing the risk of planned operations being cancelled at short notice by emergency cases which must take clinical priority.”

The roadshow dates

Throughout March, the NHS is seeking views on what is important to local people, and why, when accessing hospital care.

Drop-in roadshows will take place over the coming weeks as follows:

•Friday, March 8, 9am – 11am Monkwearmouth Health Centre

•Saturday, March 9, 9am – 5pm Sunderland Market Place

•Monday, March 11,9.30am – 11.30am Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre

•Tuesday, March 19, 9am – 11am Pallion Health Centre •Wednesday, March 20, 10am – 2pm Boldon Asda

•Thursday, March 21, 8.30am – 10.30am Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre

•Thursday,March 21, 10am – 4pm Sunderland Asda

•Friday, March 22, 10am – 12 noon Houghton Primary Care Centre

•Saturday, March 23, 9am - 5pm Sunderland Market Place

•Monday, March 25, 10am -noon Washington Primary Care Centre

•Wednesday, March 27, 9.30am – 11.30am Springwell Health Centre

•Wednesday, March 27, 2pm – 4pm Main Entrance, Sunderland Royal Hospital

•Friday, March 29, 10am-noon Sunderland Eye Infirmary