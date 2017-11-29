New twist in police case surrounding Durham and England cricketer Ben Stokes

Detectives investigating an incident outside a Bristol nightclub involving cricketer Ben Stokes have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision on charging.

Stokes, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident in the early hours of September 25 and released while police inquiries continued.

The case has prompted his absence from the ongoing Ashes series in Australia with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) promising to hold its own investigation after the conclusion of legal proceedings.

The 26-year-old all-rounder is currently in New Zealand after flying to Christchurch to see his extended family.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: "We are now in a position to provide an update on our investigation into a disorder in Bristol which happened during the early hours of Monday September 25.

"A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident on Queens Road, Clifton.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was later released under investigation.

"Three other men, aged 26, 27 and 28, have all voluntarily attended police stations for interview.

"Today we have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and are now seeking charging advice."

Representatives of Stokes said the cricketer will offer a full explanation of the incident "when the time is right".