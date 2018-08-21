New Sunderland run is sell-out success

Have your say

A debut run through a nature reserve has proved a sell-out success.

One hundred competitors took part in Durham Wildlife Trust’s Run Rainton at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, near Houghton-le-Spring.

From left, Tony Allinson and Christopher Davison.

The five-kilometre route included a range of trail challenges including stiles, squeeze gaps and kissing gates.

Not only that, but runners ran up Nicholson’s Hill, a steep incline on the reserve and the last remnant of Nicholson’s Pit slag heap.

Volunteer marshals from the trust's task force, staff and Active Sunderland helped ensure the day was a success.

It was a Silky Strider one and two with Christopher Davison the first male home closely followed by fellow Strider Tony Allinson in second place and Alex Collier third.

Elizabeth Lamb won the female race with Angela Dixon second and Clare McKitterick third.

Run Rainton was followed by Joe's Pond Toddle, a one kilometre wander for little ones and their families around Joe’s Pond.

Enjoyed by ages 0-10, the toddlers took on a nature trail and bird watch around the former flooded clay pit, also managed by Durham Wildlife Trust.

Entry for Run Rainton 2019 will open in the New Year, runners wishing to join the mailing list for advance notice should contact Durham Wildlife Trust.

More information about opening hours and events can be found on the Durham Wildlife Trust website at www.durhamwt.com.