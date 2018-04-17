New Sunderland food store creates 30 jobs

A new food store has opened in Sunderland today creating 30 jobs in the city.

The Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 in bringing a brand new store to Sunderland’s Hylton Riverside Retail Park.

Cutting the ribbon on the Hylton Riverside store.

The 9,587 sq ft supermarket opened its doors this morning offering shoppers all the great value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.

Every customer who visited the store today was entered in a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a great selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

The Food Warehouse combines the convenience of bulk buying with great value fresh, frozen and cupboard food deals across more than 3,000 product lines.

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse by Iceland, now has more than 60 stores across Britain and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with significant growth plans for the year ahead.

Inside the new The Food Warehouse store in Sunderland.

Speaking about the new Sunderland store, Managing Director, Richard Walker, said: "We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Sunderland, The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Sunderland store manager, Chris Taylor, said: "Our opening day has been great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of Sunderland to our brand new store.”

The Sunderland store opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm, and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Visit the website for more information at www.thefoodwarehouse.com.