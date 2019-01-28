New Sunderland engineering firm takes on more staff

An award-winning group of engineers are celebrating after recruiting new staff and taking on larger premises just months after being made redundant from a North East manufacturing firm.

Washington-based Triotec only launched in May but have gone on to achieve around £500,000 in turnover due to a high demand for their services, which includes manufacturing and supplying components to the oil and gas industry.

The expansion has happened quicker than we expected and we’re delighted to have achieved double what we thought we would have in terms of turnover. Andrew Calvert

Directors Andrew Calvert, Gary Marshall and David Downes outlined a £250,000 turnover target when they first launched the business with support from the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC).

Now, the company has expanded into a larger industrial unit to accommodate its growing team and house aerospace machinery bought from Rolls-Royce.

Andrew said: “The expansion has happened quicker than we expected and we’re delighted to have achieved double what we thought we would have in terms of turnover. It’s a result of the long hours we’ve put in, which has led to us receiving so many orders from clients.

“This means that we’ve had to acquire high-end machinery to streamline our processes and bring in two new members of staff to deal with the demand.”

The firm has brought in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machinist Rodney Dodd and Fitter John Mills who both previously worked with the three directors before being made redundant.

David said: “Rod and John bring different skill sets to the team and they’ve helped us improve our logistics, which is essential as we look to meet the demands of our clients.

“Having worked with them previously we were confident that they’d be able to make a difference straight away, which they have done – they’re already an integral part of the team.”

The firm’s rapid rise was marked when it won the New Business Award as part of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

Andrew said: “To see our name up in lights filled us with pride and the award will definitely enhance our reputation as we look to progress.”