New Sunderland councillor hitting the ground running

A newly elected Sunderland councillor is planning to hit the ground running.

Following his recent election success, Coun Andrew Wood will be making strides for charity.

Like many folks in Sunderland, my nanna suffered from Alzheimer’s disease Coun Andrew Wood

Coun Wood, who was elected at the Liberal Democrat councillor for Millfield and Thornholme ward, will be swapping his rosette for his running vest.

A keen runner, he will join thousands of other participants in the 2018 Sunderland City 10k and Half Marathon at the weekend.

The event on Sunday, May 13, starts and finishes in Keel Square, in the heart of the city centre ward Andrew represents.

It will take in much of the city centre, Mowbray Park, and the seafront.

The races have grown in popularity since they started in 2010 and this year is expected to be as much of a success.

Coun Wood has taken part in every single installment of the race, raising money for the charity Alzheimer’s Society.

He said: “The Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K are fantastic events that attract runners from all over the country.

“I’ve loved taking part over the past seven years, and there’s definitely an extra special joy in running this year, in the ward I’m proud to represent on the city council.

“With the option of a 10k or Half Marathon run, it is a great opportunity for people of all different abilities to get involved, and I think it shows our city in a great light - especially how much money is raised for charity each year.

“Like many older folks in Sunderland, my nanna suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in her later years, and that’s why I’m running to raise money to support the excellent work of the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Coun Wood has initially set himself a fund-raising target of £100, which he has already topped.

Anyone who would like to support him can visit his sponsorship page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-wood54.