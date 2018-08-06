New show homes opened by Mayor of Sunderland

New show homes in a Wearside community have been unveiled by the Mayor of Sunderland.

Bosses at Gleeson Homes were joined by Councillor Lynda Scanlan at its Forge Court development on Neville Road in Pallion, to officially open the new show homes.

The new development features a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes.

On looking around the show homes Councillor Scanlan said: “I am very impressed with how affordable the homes are for local people.

"We are committed to supporting good quality housing developments that meet the needs of local people who want to own a home of their own.”

Lindsey Oliver, Sales Manager for Gleeson Homes said: “Our new homes are proving really popular with local people due to their affordable prices, which are often cheaper than local rent levels.

" All our houses include a driveway and front and rear gardens and we also offer a range of schemes to assist first time buyers, such as the Government backed Help to Buy.

"Forge Court is perfect for buyers looking to live close to shops, schools and other amenities."

MJ Gleeson has recently been voted the most sustainable company in the UK due to the housebuilder’s use of environmentally friendly materials such as gravel driveways, commitment to Living Wage and working closely with local communities in which they build through the Gleeson Community Matters scheme.

The Sales Office and Show Homes at Forge Court are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

More information is at www.gleeson-homes.co.uk