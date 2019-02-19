New running festival to feature Paula Radcliffe-inspired programme

A new running festival will take place over a summer weekend later this year.

Events of the North and Durham County Council has announced the first ever Run Festival to be held over three days from Thursday July 25 to Saturday July 27, in Durham City.

Building on the huge success of the Prince Bishops 5k and 10k races held over the previous three years, the Run Festival will be centered around four Primary Features, supported by a host of activities and events aimed at all ages and abilities.

The Prince Bishops 5k and 10k runs will be held on July 25, with the Run Like a Legend event on July 26 in which runners will be able to run a mile course.

Saturday, July 27, will see the Paula's Families on Track event, a new running concept created by running icon Paula Radcliffe.

Events and activities will be held throughout the city with the main hub being at the Gala Theatre.

The Run Festival will include entertainment, tech-talks, themed-runs, celebrity appearances, exhibitions and plenty of running opportunities.

The full Run Festival programme will continue to be developed in the coming weeks with lots on offer which will be free to attend.