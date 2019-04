Meet the latest family to move into Sunderland city centre...

Echo reporter Kevin Clark spotted Mother Duck and her brood out and about around Keel Square this morning.

The family was spotted near Keel Square

"They were foraging on the grass at the end of High Street West," he said. "Apparently they are nesting nearby

"A couple of council apprentices were tidying up some of the planters along St Mary's Way and keeping a weather eye out to make sure they didn't stray too close to the road."