New pop-up Post Office service to open in Sunderland

A temporary pop-up Post Office service is set to open in in Sunderland this week to restore services to parts of the community.

The new mobile outreach service will launch on Friday, August 17, at 2pm, at the Haddington Vale car park located at 4 Doxford Park Way.

It will then run every Friday between 2pm to 4pm while the Post Office looks for a 'permanent solution.'

A wide range of service are available, from posting letters and parcels and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new service is located approximately 80 metres from the former branch which has been temporarily closed since May this year, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

Post Office Area Network Change Manager, Gail Burnett said: “We understand how important having a Post Office service are to residents in the area and we are confident that this mobile outreach service will meet their needs whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.”