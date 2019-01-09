New police plea to solve Sunderland man's murder

Police have made a new plea to the public for help in solving the murder of a man in his own home.

The body of Barry Solomon, 42, was discovered with “significant injuries” at his house in Kemble Square, Downhill, Sunderland, on the evening of April 22, 2017.

Flowers at the side of the property in April 2017.

A 39-year-old woman and three male youths were soon arrested and bailed while inquiries into the killing continued.

The juveniles were later released without charge.

Northumbria Police have now confirmed that the woman is still under investigation.

They have also repeated their appeal to the public for any information which could help solve the mystery.

The case's senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fairlamb, said: "This incident took place more than one year ago but the investigation into Barry’s death is not closed.

“We remain committed to establishing the circumstances of Barry’s death.

“We will continue to act on any new lines of inquiry or information and if anybody knows anything then I would urge them to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.”

Officers have released few details about Mr Solomon or his death.

Emergency services were called out to the property at around 10.50pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017, after the alarm was raised.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Solomon was declared dead at the scene.

A cordon was set up as police began their inquiries into what they called an “isolated incident”.

After declaring his death to to be murder, extra patrols offered assurance to residents.

One neighbour said Mr Solomon and the house's other occupants had moved in around six months earlier.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1261 22/04/17.