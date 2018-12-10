New police plea to help solve blaze murder

Detectives leading a murder investigation have launched a fresh appeal for information.

More than one month has passed since a fire inside the Manor House building, in High Street, Easington Lane, in the early hours of November 3.

Security camera footage of Patryk Mortimer in the New Inn, Hetton, just hours before his death.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, who lived in the former care home, was found unconscious in the premises and was pronounced dead shortly after.

More than 600 hours of CCTV footage has been seized by Northumbria Police and dozens of people have been spoken to by officers as part of their ongoing inquiries.

In total, six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain under investigation although no-one has been charged.

Now, with the inquiry into its second month, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector John Bent has appealed for any witnesses who are yet to come forward to do so and assist officers.

Police at the scene of the fatal fire in Easington Lane last month.

A new video message from him includes security camera footage of Mr Mortimer taken just hours before his death in the New Inn, in nearby Hetton, at around 5pm on November 2.

Det Chief Insp Bent said: “Almost a month has passed since the fire and our investigation remains very much ongoing,”

“We are treating this as a homicide investigation as we map out the sequence of events that led to Patryk’s death.

“His family deserve to know the circumstances surrounding his death. We will do everything we can to allow them some kind of closure and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Patryk Mortimer.

“This is a large-scale investigation that has so far involved many officers, forensic experts and specialist detectives. A number of people have been interviewed and six people remain under investigation as part of our inquiries.

“I would like to thank Patryk’s family for the bravery they have shown over the last few weeks, as well as the local community who have shown great patience and cooperation as the officers continue with the investigation.

“Today, more than one month on since the fire, I am launching a fresh appeal to the public. We still need the community’s support and assistance, and I am eager to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of November 3.

“Even the tiniest piece of information could hold the key to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 146 031118, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.