New police plea as Sunderland pensioner remains critical after attack

A pensioner remains critical in hospital nearly a fortnight after he was seriously assaulted at a beauty spot.

The 69-year-old Sunderland man was rushed to Preston Royal Hospital following the attack close to the shores of Windermere, in the Lake District, on Sunday, December 16.

Cumbria Police said on Friday afternoon that the attack victim, whose name has not been disclosed, is still in a critical condition and that they are still appealing for witness who have still to contact them to get in touch.

The incident took place opposite the visitors' centre, at the junction of Glebe Road and the Promenade, Bowness-on-Windermere, at around 5.20pm.

A 59-year-old man from Manchester was arrested two days later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released under investigation.

Cumbria Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 201 of December 16, 2018.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.