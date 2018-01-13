New play to celebrate famous year Muhammad Ali and the Queen came to South Shields

A new play inspired by arguably the greatest year in South Tyneside’s history is seeking people from the borough to be a part of it.

The Day Muhammad Ali Came to South Shields will take to the stage at The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, in March.

The Queen visits South Shields in 1977.

Legendary world heavyweight boxing champion Ali’s visit to the town in 1977 will provide the backdrop to the musical, as well as the visit of Her Majesty the Queen the same year.

The play will be directed by Jamie Brown, who also directed award-winning Geordie The Musical, and the musical director is Andrew Clarence.

Jamie said: “I’m delighted to be directing at The Customs House again.

“After the critical success of Geordie the Musical, I suppose expectation will be high, but it’s a fascinating story, with some great characters.

The show is by no means simply a shallow trip down memory lane Jamie Brown

“To have members of the community telling the story of one of the most extraordinary episodes in its history is an ideal marriage, and with cultural, socio-political themes that are as relevant now as they were during the 1970s, the show is by no means simply a shallow trip down memory lane.

“I’m very excited to get started.”

The story is told from the point of view of teenager Joe Kelly, who can’t believe his luck when his sporting hero comes to his hometown.

Auditions are being held at The Customs House tomorrow, and interested parties should email a CV and headshot to shieldsali@live.co.uk.

The play will be directed by Jamie Brown.

The Day Muhammad Ali Came to South Shields runs at The Customs House from Tuesday, March 6, to Saturday, March 10, with performances at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets, priced from £7, are available from 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.