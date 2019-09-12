New pictures reveal scale of damage in Washington house fire
New photos show the damage after fire tore through a house in Washington today.
Fire crews from Washington, Hebburn and Birtley Community Fire Stations were called to Marlborough Road in Sulgrave shortly before lunchtime.
Karen Downey lives at the property with partner Derek Boyd and their daughters Britney, 19, and six-year-old April.
Karen, who works at Marlborough School, contacted the fire service after a teacher raised the alarm – but did not know it was her house.
“The property was significantly fire and smoke damaged on both the ground and first floors,” said a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service statement.
“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels, positive pressure ventilation and thermal imaging cameras to help extinguish the fire.
“Fortunately the occupants were not in the property at the time. The cause is believed to be accidental.”