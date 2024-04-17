New picture released of missing Washington teenager as police renew their appeal
Police are renewing their appeal for help to help trace a missing man as a new image of the teenager is released.
Aidan Hall, 19, was last seen in the Teal Farm area of Washington at about 1.40pm on Monday, April 15.
Police continue to ask anyone with information regarding Aidan’s whereabouts to contact them as their investigation continues.
Inspector Andrew Richardson, of Northumbria Police, said: “A number of enquiries have been carried out so far to locate Aidan but unfortunately they have drawn a blank.
“With the permission of his family, we are today (Wednesday) releasing a new image of Aidan in the hope that it jogs the memories of those who may have seen him over the past couple of days.
“We would ask that those in the Teal Farm area with CCTV or Ring doorbell systems review recent footage and if there is anything relevant to our investigation which we need to be aware of, please contact us.”
Insp Richardson added: “Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could prove vital towards locating Aidan.
“If you do have some information regarding his whereabouts, please let us know as soon as possible.”
Aidan is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with long shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn in a ponytail.
He was last seen wearing black Vans trainers, black trousers and a black puffer jacket.
He may be wearing his hair tied up and could also have sunglasses on.
Members of the public with information on where Aidan might be should call Northumbria Police on 101, quoting log number NP-20240415-0649.
