New Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland now open to traffic

Traffic is now able to cross Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge.

Cones at either side of the £117million structure were removed just after 11am today to allow cars and other vehicles to use the bridge, which links Pallion on the south of the River Wear with Castletown on the north side.

Official opening of the Northern Spire bridge to traffic. The first members of the public to officially cross the bridge. Picture: CHRIS BOOTH

City leaders have said that the creation of the bridge will help to create up to 6,000 jobs and significantly boost Sunderland's economy.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place following speeches from Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller and project director Stephen McCaffrey, with city mayor Lynda Scanlan doing the honours.

It is expected that about 27,000 cars will use Northern Spire each day.

The crossing was expected to open earlier this year, but delays were caused due to bad weather during the later part of the winter.

Civic chiefs argue the new link, which has a speed limit of 40mph, will form a "key part" of a wider transport plan to improve links between the Port of Sunderland and the city centre with the busy A19 road.

Coun Miller said: "It's a big step forward which shows Sunderland is a 21st Century city and a destination to come to.

"This shows that we want the city to be successful and the bridge is part of that economic story.

"We will be able to move people west to east and north to south easier and hopefully about 6,000 jobs will be created on the south bank of the Wear because of the bridge and the road system that comes with it.

Official opening of the Northern Spire bridge to traffic. A ribbon cutting by Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller, Sunderland Mayor Coun Lynda Scanlan and Farran Victor Buyck project director Stephen McCaffrey. Picture: CHRIS BOOTH

"The bridge is the tallest structure in the North East and I'm delighted that it's here."

Thousands of people took the opportunity to have a walk on the bridge yesterday when it was open to pedestrians before the official unveiling.

Stephen McCaffrey, project director from construction firm Farrans Victor Buyck Joint Venture, said: "It's an amazing structure and we drove past here last night to see it lit up which was brilliant.

"Of all of the challenges that we have faced, of all of the obstacles we've overcome to now see it open to traffic and for the people of the city makes us feel just tremendously proud."

Official opening of the Northern Spire bridge to traffic. The first members of the public to officially cross the bridge. Picture: CHRIS BOOTH

Among the first to drive a car on the bridge was Nissan admin office worker Ian Heron, 35, of Ryhope.

"It's a very proud moment for me and to drive over the bridge and represent the company in this way," said Ian, who has been with the company for 13 years.

Official opening of the Northern Spire bridge to traffic. Sunderland Council Leader Graeme Miller. Picture: CHRIS BOOTH