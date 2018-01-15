New man at the helm of Work Discovery Sunderland

Sunderland’s initiative to boost the employability of the city’s young people has a new co-chairman.

Work Discovery Sunderland, which has been operating for more than five years, brings together the city’s schools and the region’s top businesses to help build better relationships and give young people a real insight into the job opportunities available to them.

Work Discovery Sunderland is both important and unique. It is important to schools in that it enables a link and close working partnership between them and employers, along with professionals from a range of sectors. Richard Carr

And now Richard Carr, Head of School at Sunderland’s Sandhill View Academy, will be playing a more active role in the future of Work Discovery Sunderland, after taking up the position of co-chairman.

Mr Carr, who shares the chairmanship with Paul McEldon, of North East BIC, is following in the footsteps of Howard Kemp, head of Farringdon Community Academy, who has now retired.

“I am a very strong advocate of raising the aspirations among students through Work Discovery Sunderland and its wide range of initiatives and opportunities,” he said.

“Work Discovery Sunderland is both important and unique. It is important to schools in that it enables a link and close working partnership between them and employers, along with professionals from a range of sectors.

“The vast array of events and specially tailored experiences benefits our students by exposing them to life beyond schools and to highlight to them the qualities and attributes future employers are looking for.”

Mr Carr, who has been Head of School at Sandhill View Academy for three years, believes Work Discovery Sunderland can build on its past success and “deliver even more initiatives that help us meet the needs of employers and inform students”.

“I look forward to continuing the work and seeing how much our students from across the city and businesses from across the North East benefit from Work Discovery Sunderland,” he said.