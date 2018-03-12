New look for Sunderland-built Nissan Juke

The Sunderland-built Nissan Juke is getting a facelift.

The car giant has unveiled a new look for its popular compact crossover, with a number of new features and design upgrades to both the exterior and interior of the car, which made its public debut on the Nissan stand at the Geneva Motor Show.

The rear view of the revamped Juke

The Juke is available in four grades – Visia, Acenta, BOSE Personal Edition and Tekna.

The changes for the car’s front end include a new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.

Two new 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, also from Acenta grade. The 18” wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts.

Coloured body parts, including front and rear bumper finishers, doors side sills and mirror caps, are also available through the personalisation program.

The BOSE sound system delivers an immersive 360° listening experience through BOSE digital signal processing and six high-performance speakers, including two UltraNearfield speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest as standard from the new BOSE Personal Edition grade.

Improvements to the interior include the choice of two new personalisation colours – Energy Orange and Power Blue - and a higher grade of leather on the steering wheel.

Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Nissan Europe, commented: “The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models. These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”

Every Nissan Juke comes with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port and LED daytime running lights as standard.

Acenta grade adds the Nissan Dynamic Control System, front fog lamps, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air-conditioning, privacy glass, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.

The upgraded Nissan Juke is on sale in the UK from May.