New Lidl supermarket to create up to 40 jobs in Washington

Up to 40 jobs will be created after planning bosses gave the green light to a new supermarket in Washington.

A new Lidl supermarket will be built on The Peel Retail Park after planning officers at Sunderland City Council granted permission.

The supermarket first revealed its plans for a new store in the town last year and construction is due to to start within months, with a view to opening next summer.

The multi-million pound investment, will see park owners Peel Land and Property Investments PLC build Lidl a sustainable store with 1,351m² sales area. The store will features facilities including an instore bakery, customer toilets and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

Lidl UK Regional Head of Property David Murphy, said: "We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission, and look forward to seeing construction commence.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support, and very much look forward to opening our doors and offering our fresh, quality, great value products in the not too distant future."

Roger Wheeldon, Director of retail development at Peel Land and Property said: "The opening of Lidl in 2019 is set to further increase footfall to the Retail Park, driving repeat visits from a loyal audience of convenience shoppers, thus bringing further trade to the park, and will be accompanied by a further three new retailers who we will be announcing shortly.”

"This significant investment continues our plan to evolve and enhance the retail offering at the Retail Park, maintaining and building upon the modern format and fresh line up of convenience-led discount retail."

Lidl UK has experienced continued growth over recent years, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting its year-on-year sales increase of 16.3% and market share of 5.1%.

The planned store in Washington will add to Lidl’s existing 700 store portfolio and form part of the company’s growth plans which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.