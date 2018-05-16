New leader for Sunderland City Council

A new leader has been appointed at Sunderland City Council.

Coun Graeme Miller has been confirmed in the role after being voted in 55 votes to 13.

The Washington South councillor, who was previously the council's Portfolio Holder for Health, Housing and Adult Services, was elected leader at a full meeting of the Sunderland City Council tonight.

He will be assisted by Coun Michael Mordey, who continues as deputy leader after being appointed to the post in March, and newly appointed cabinet secretary, Coun Paul Stewart.

During his 12 years on the council he has also held a number of positions, including member of City Hospitals Sunderland Foundation Trust's Council of Governors and

Chairman of Age UK Sunderland.

With a particular interest in promoting good mental health as the basis for individual health and well-being, Coun Miller is also a Health and Mental Health Champion for the people of the city.

He also represents the council and the city on a number of organisations including the North East Combined Authority Leadership Board and North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Welcoming his appointment, Coun Miller, said: "It's a great honour and privilege to have been elected to the position of leader by my colleagues in the council.

"There is a great deal for us to build upon from the IAMP through to the progress being made on redeveloping the former Vaux site and everything in between, in terms of continuing regeneration of our city and providing people with the best opportunities that we can.

"Our focus must be on providing the residents of Sunderland with the best services possible with the resources we have available. That has always been the case over the last twelve years of my career from when I first became a ward councillor, and my commitment remains the same."

Coun Miller's cabinet will be made up of, Coun Louise Farthing - Children, Learning and Skills, Coun John Kelly - Communities and Culture, Coun Geoff Walker - Health and Social Care, Coun Amy Wilson - Environment and Transport and Coun Stuart Porthouse - Housing and Regeneration.