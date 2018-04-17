New law partner gets Sunderland Software City stamp of approval

Sunderland Software City's programme has a new legal partner.

Software City, whkjch supports the development of digital sector businesses across the North East, has joined forces with independent law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP.

Recent research from RSM stated the number of new tech companies in the North East rose by almost 80% in 2017, highlighting that the region could become the UK’s next tech hotspot.

Now Software City has announced Muckle LLP as its preferred and recommended legal supplier to service tech businesses and technology-focused commercial projects throughout

the region.

Software City chief operating officer Billy Webber said: "We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Muckle LLP. When we were looking for a preferred legal services provider, it became clear that Muckle shared our business focus and firm commitment to the North East region.

"The technology sector is growing rapidly. Not only does Muckle have dedicated expertise in this area, it has a reputation for being highly responsive, which is a major advantage in an industry that is constantly evolving.

"What struck us most about the Muckle team however, was their down to Earth approach - their lawyers don’t use jargon and speak to business people on their level, while at the same time providing first class legal advice. Perfect for supporting the diverse range of businesses we work with.”

Alex Craig, Head of Commercial and Partner at Muckle LLP, has over 17 years’ experience specialising in IT and IP matters. She said: "It’s fantastic to become the recommended legal

supplier for Sunderland Software City.

"This partnership makes perfect sense and we’re confident that our shared commitment to helping digital business and companies with tech needs, will contribute to boosting both the North East’s technology sector and the regional economy as a whole."

Muckle LLP’s technology team provides advice on a wide range of issues including: the commercialisation of technology and digital solutions; legal, regulatory and operational issues

arising from mobile operations; cloud storage, online payments and ISO compliance.

Lawyers also advise on everything from IT infrastructure arrangements to cybersecurity, data breaches and preparing for the new General Data Protection Regulation.

To find out more about Sunderland Software City, visit www.sunderlandsoftwarecity.com/

