New jobs in the pipeline as heating firm eyes expansion

Houghton’s 0800 Repair is targeting expansion into Yorkshire, with the creation of new jobs for its growing social housing division.

The heating, insulation and renewables firm is to create at least 12 engineering positions as part of the expansion, which will offer clients operating in the social housing sector an all-round service.

The social housing division installs and maintains heating systems on behalf of leading social housing providers across the North East, including new build schemes and supporting vulnerable people with energy-efficient and cost-saving solutions.

The firm is also hoping to extend its network of sub-contractors to complement the job creation and expansion.

0800 Repair recently added to its 160-strong workforce with the appointment of Neil Flowers as Contract Manager, who will oversee operations within the social housing division, and Danny Kent, who is studying towards an apprenticeship in business administration.

The company provides its gas heating installation and maintenance to customers nationally and is now hoping to replicate this success with other aspects of the business by extending these additional services to new regions.

Established in 2010, 0800 Repair forms part of Pacifica Group, one of the UK’s largest providers of home services and product warranty. The group handles in excess of 4,500 jobs per week and employs more than 470 staff.

Phil Pallister, Owner and Managing Director of 0800 Repair, said: “0800 Repair has continued to grow exponentially, and we are hoping to build on this positivity by extending our range of services to new regions, which includes the Yorkshire market. The expansion of our social housing division will offer clients a one-stop shop, complementing our existing range of services, and the creation of these new roles is essential for its future success.

“We are committed to creating sustainable jobs for people and our workforce has grown rapidly as a result of winning new contracts and providing a greater range of services to existing clients. It is an exciting time as we engage with new customers.”