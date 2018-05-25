New Greggs plans approved for former Sunderland bank

A former bank will offer steak bakes and sausage rolls instead savings after an application to turn it into a Greggs was approved.

Sunderland City Council gave the green light to the plans this week (Wednesday, May 16).

It is expected to see the current branch of the bakery chain at The Green, in Southwick, move to the unit next door.

The scheme includes permission to sell food and drink and for it be consumed on the premises, meaning the new site could also have its own cafe and seating area for customers.

Opening hours will be 7am-7pm Monday-Saturday and 9am-6pm on Sundays and bank holidays have also been approved.

The reference number for the application is REF:18/00355

James Harrison

