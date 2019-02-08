New electric vehicle charging points for taxis to be created after North East wins £500,000

Sunderland and South Tyneside are to get a share of £500,000 to create new electric vehicle charging points for taxis and private hire trades.

The funding through the Government’s OLEV (Office for Low Emission Vehicles) Taxi Fund and will pay for new rapid charging points for 19 vehicles at 10 locations.

The charging points have been chosen around town and city centres across the region following a consultation.

There will be a point in Brinkburn Crescent car park in Houghton which will serve two vehicles, while two rapid charging points will be installed in New George Street Car Park, South Shields.

Another point will be created at Chester-Le-Street.

The charging points will integrate with the successful Go Ultra Low North East Programme which is delivering a charging network across the region as well as undertaking engagement activities and working with companies to map out the future EV network.

Councillor Martin Gannon, chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We have won £500,000 funding from Government to support our ambition to increase the number of electric vehicles on the region’s roads.

“We have worked with the taxi and private hire trades to find town and city centre locations for rapid charging points which meet the needs of drivers. Across the 10 locations up to 19 vehicles will be able to charge at any one time, day and night.

“This is an important step in our plans to provide modern, practical, clean and sustainable transport networks for the North East in the years to come.”

Other locations for the points include Blyth, Wallsend, North Shields, Newcastle and Gateshead.

The Office for Low Emission Vehicles is a team working across Government to support the early market for ultra-low emission vehicles.

It is providing more than £900million to position the UK at the global forefront of ultra low-emission vehicle development, manufacture and use to boost economic growth and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.