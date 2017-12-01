New contract means jobs at Boldon firm

A growing company is creating more than 50 jobs after signing a new contract with a leading energy provider.

National organisation Economy Energy has closed its offshore site selected EC Outsourcing - which is based in Woodstock Way, Boldon Colliery - to operate its customer services following a decision to relocate back to the UK.

The contract is a major boost for the relatively young contact centre firm - which will be taking on 56 staff.

Commercial cirector at EC Outsourcing, Richard Knox, said: “We are delighted to be growing our relationship with Economy and are excited to continue to help drive the business forward, as well as doing our bit for the North East region in terms of providing jobs and encouraging other national companies to do business here.

“This additional campaign will see our workforce grow to over 300, and we are keen to keep expanding that as we continue to win new business in other sectors.”

He added: “We are a relatively young company and are proud to have grown to the size we are today, increasing from 14 staff to 300 in such a short space of time. Much of this success is down the dedication and commitment of our employees,”

EC Outsourcing has had a relationship with Economy dating back to 2015 and currently generates over 500 sales a day for the Coventry-based energy provider.

Director of sales and customer service at Economy Energy Lynne Curtis-Blackwell said: “Our partnership with EC formed while Economy was still in its infancy and has really helped us cement our place in the industry.

“The company is a trusted and credible partner and it makes perfect sense to move forward with EC as we bring back our customer interactions to the UK.

Following the company’s rapid growth spurt, EC has recently strengthened its senior team with the appointment of a head of business development, a PR and marketing manager and a head of learning and development.

The firm is also developing training and development programmes for staff to enable them to progress through the business to more senior roles.

The company has also rolled out a health and wellness programme to improve and support the mental and physical wellbeing of staff.