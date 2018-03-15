New computer games cafe launched in Sunderland

Computer gamers have the chance to take part in upcoming tournaments at a new venue.

Harry’s Game Shack, found upstairs in Geeky’s in Sunderland, offers a large selection of retro, PC, Xbox and PlayStation games.

In Harry’s Game Shack’s gaming arena, they provide gamers a combination of PC and Xbox ONE gaming screens in addition to PlayStation driving simulators and massive 300” 4K projector screen.

In addition to the gaming arena, it also has a cafe area, as well as play on a large range of retro games including Pac-Man, Super Mario and Street Fighter, all for free.

Harry Knott, who manages the venue launched last month, and is an Instagram gaming ambassador said: “It’s always been my dream to run a gaming venue like this. It’s brilliant to be able to provide a cool and inviting place for people who love gaming to hang out, play video games with their friends, and meet new people with similar interests.”

Rob Davison, the owner of Geeky’s and Harry’s Game Shack said: “I’m thrilled with how the Game Shack has turned out. It all started with me having a huge space upstairs and wanting to do something productive with it. When we came up with the idea, I knew straight away that people were going to love it.”

The venue has already hosted multiple parties and been so popular in it’s opening weeks that they have had to increase their opening hours to keep up with their high demand. Upcoming gaming tournaments at Harry’s Game Shack include a Fornite: Survival of Fittest tournament on this Sunday and a FIFA 18 tournament on Saturday, March 24.