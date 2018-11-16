New community hub launched in Sunderland

A new community group has been launched to bring Sunderland residents together.

The Community Hub at St Cuthbert’s Church in Red House has launched the new Tuesday lunchtime get-together.

St Cuthberts Church, Redhouse new community hub events. 1940's wartime singer Wor Vera

The aim of the group is to reach the socially isolated and bring them together for a fun afternoon.

Mathew Johnston, one of the organisers of the club, which is part of the Raising Aspirations project, said he was delighted with the way the launch day went.

He said: “We had a great day. It was fantastic more people came than we were expecting. We had to put extra tables out.”

During the event there were lots of activities for the visitors to enjoy, including a Vera Lynn tribute singer.

A lot of people went along to the event, including parties from nearby care homes.

Mathew said: “Just to see the smiles on all their faces was so worthwhile.”

The newly formed group plans to run every Tuesday, from noon to 2pm, in the Rotherham Road church and everyone is welcome to go along.

Mathew said each week there will be tea and games for people to enjoy.

St Cuthberts Church, Redhouse new community hub events. From left Ashleigh Horabin, Kim Richardson and Victoria Pratt

He said the group is aimed at the elderly and anyone in the community who feels socially isolated.

The Community Hub at Red House, already runs other groups including a youth cafe for the younger generation.

The whole project is supported by the North Area Committee and has received funding through the Lottery’s Awards for All.