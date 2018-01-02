A new coding club for Sunderland youngsters has been inspired by a group set up almost 5,000 miles away.

Global software solutions company Saggezza - based at the Sunderland Software Centre - is launching 0Gravity, a club that invites eight to 11-year-olds to learn more about coding.

The club, officially launched on January 20, will offer youngsters the opportunity to build and expand the popular game Minecraft, by using Java and a system and course called Code Kingdoms.

The idea came from a similar collective set up in India by 14-year old Krish Samtani. Krish will be joining Saggezza for the 0Gravity launch.

Martin Williams, Saggezza’s UK managing director, said: “Minecraft has a huge following among young people of all ages and we felt it would provide the perfect basis for a coding club - a great chance for a new generation to come and learn about software in a fun and engaging way.

“Krish’s group really was the inspiration for the project, so it’s fantastic that he is flying over from India to see how his idea has inspired us. We hope to have around a dozen young people coming along to try their hand at coding.”

While there is a fun side to the club, there is a serious purpose. The club is something Saggezza believes will help encourage the next generation of young software professionals: “We have enjoyed significant growth since opening our office in Sunderland, but it’s important we keep one eye on the sustainability of our skills base,” said Martin.

“Projects like this will ensure that we inspire and excite people about the opportunities within the sector and region for years to come.”

Saggezza, which has a growing team in Sunderland, as well as having offices in the US and India has been working with Sunderland Software City, which was set up to support the growth of the region’s software sector, to create the club.

Software City training and delivery manager Jill McKinney said: “0Gravity presents an exciting opportunity for local children to be inspired, and find out more about the kind of roles they might aspire to in the future.

“All the schools we have spoken to so far have been very receptive and we urge others to get in touch as there will be more clubs later in the year.”

The sessions will run on a Monday night, 4-5.30pm, from January 22 until March 26. To find out more and sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2l8EBsV