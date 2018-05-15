New city centre HQ for Hays Travel as it buys key building

A prime city centre plot is set to become the new home of Hays Travel.

The firm has bought Gilbridge House in Keel Square, which has stood empty for two years and was last home to workers employed by HM Revenue and Customs.

Gilbridge House

The move will see the area become a hive of activity, with the former police station just around the corner set to become a hub for creative industries in a project led by Charlie Hoult.

Around 400 of Hays 1,600-plus staff will move in once work is complete to revamp the building, with their desks currently spread over four buildings in and around Vine Place.

It also has a busy apprenticeship scheme, with 150 people taken on last year another 40 due to start soon.

John Hays, who signed the deal to buy the building at the end of last week, said: “We completed at lunchtime on Friday and so I told the staff as soon as we could.

“As the company has been getting bigger, the desks in our offices have been getting closer together.

“I could have bought a fifth building, but this will be much better for everybody in the team and it’s in the city centre, which is fantastic as well.

“Gilbridge House is about 50% bigger than the four buildings we have combined, so we will have a lot more space for us.”

If the revamp of the building is completed to schedule, staff could move in around August time.

Hays Travel will move to Gilbridge House in the city centre later in the year after company boss John Hays confirmed the purchase.