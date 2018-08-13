New business provides polished service in Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre

A new business is set to clean up in Sunderland's Bridges centre.

Autovalet Management has taken over the car washing operation in the Debenhams car park.

The contract win is good news for one of the company owners, allowing her to return to her native North East.

Autovalet Management operates in shopping centre car parks up and down the country and is owned by former Durham woman Sharon Lopeman and business partner Stella O’Shea.

The company prides itself on not only its ethical treatment of its staff but also in using only environmentally-friendly products.

Sharon and Stella's commitment to protecting the environment has seen them invited by the Environment Agency to help in the formation of the guidelines which went into a Government White Paper on car washing.

Autovalet uses a waterless system of car cleaning and instead uses a chemical cleaning spray, which does not harm the environment.

"We spent a long time researching until we got the right product," said Sharon.

"I know people will think its strange that you can clean a car without water but the results are fantastic and what we use does not affect the eco system."

The company operates from its own dedicated section of the Bridges’ multi-storey car park where shoppers can leave their car, or alternatively can also clean a vehicle parked in any other space.

"Our staff are very important to us and we treat them properly," said Sharon.

She is also delighted to have the first foothold in the North East.

"It’s very exciting for me to come back to the area after being in the south for so long," she said.

"t’s fantastic for us to be at the Bridges and to be able to bring our unique service there."

Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges, said: "Staff wellbeing is very important to us as is protecting the environment, so Autovalet Management is a perfect fit for us."