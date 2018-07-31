New boss for Sunderland property firm Gentoo

Sunderland property giant Gentoo has a new man at the top.

The group has announced the appointment of Nigel Wilson as its Chief Executive Officer.

He has worked in the social housing sector for more than 30 years, most recently as Chief Executive of Wythenshawe Community Housing Group in Manchester.

Gentoo Group chairman Keith Loraine OBE said: "The Group Board and I are delighted that Nigel will be joining Gentoo.

"He has a fantastic track record as a Chief Executive and a very credible reputation in the sector. We were particularly impressed with his leadership and people development skills and his commitment to good governance and delivering excellent customer service.

"With his vast sector experience, I’m confident he will successfully lead Gentoo so we can continue to make a positive difference, and work towards our vision for the City of Sunderland."

Mr Wilson started his career as a housing officer and worked his way up to a leadership position, after holding roles in tenant participation and resident engagement before specialising in new business and regeneration.

Speaking about his appointment, Nigel Wilson said: "I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve followed the great work Gentoo has done over the years and understand the current challenges facing the Group and the sector.

"I’ve been particularly inspired by Gentoo’s customer and staff focus. It has achieved so much over the years and this success is something that I want to build upon, working with the new board and dedicated staff to deliver fantastic results."

Interim Chief Executive Officer David Jepson, who has been in post since October, will continue to lead Gentoo until Mr Wilson joins in January.

Mr Jepson succeeded previous chief executive John Craggs, who resigned shortly before the firm was criticised by the Homes and Communities Agency for the way it had handled executive pay-off deals.

Gentoo operates principally in Sunderland, where the group is based at Doxford Park, while it also has small numbers of properties in Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, and South Tyneside

It owns and manages approximately 29,000 homes.

In addition, it has approximately 900 leasehold and affordable home ownership properties.