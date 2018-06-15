New artwork is a tribute to 183 tragic Sunderland children

A moving tribute has been paid to the children who died in a Sunderland disaster which still remains one of the worst stampedes ever recorded.

The people of Wearside joined forces to paint 183 glass jars - one for each of the youngsters who died at Victoria Hall on June 16, 1883.

One of the tribute jars.

The public can view the artwork for themselves in an exhibition at the Donnison School Fair this Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

Janette Hilton, from Donnison School, told how the finished product was the culmination of a huge project which brought the people of Sunderland together. More than 100 people joined in, including children from Grangetown Primary School.

She said the jars were “painted, then installed in St Michaels Bishopwearmouth for a service of remembrance. It was very moving – each jar was lit with a tea light and the names of the children were read aloud.”

The children who died in 1883 were crushed in a stampede for gifts after a show at the concert hall in Toward Road, It became one of the worst catastrophes in the world involving children, which left Sunderland in mourning and changed laws around exit and fire doors in public buildings.

Janette added: “It is the most tragic account of the loss of life ever recorded of children in British history. The project provided an opportunity for the community to come together and learn about this event and the impact on the community and the legacy we now have in the city.”

The project was in partnership with Cultural Spring, and Living History North East and saw artist Lyn Killeen lead the workshop to create the unique memorial. Janette also highlighted the work of song collector and researcher Eileen Richardson who created a song from a poem from the day, about the tragedy.

The glass installation will be on view at this Saturday’s fair where other attractions include a vintage tea room, raffle, tombola, book sale, toy stall and home made cakes.

There will also be a grand raffle, bric-a-brac, traditional games and vintage goods.

The artwork created in memory of the Victoria Hall children.

Admisison is 50 pence with children admitted free.

For more information, contact (0191) 5654835 or email info@lhne.co.uk.