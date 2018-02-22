Never forgotten - Brits musical tribute to Manchester bombing victims

Liam Gallagher took to the stage at the Brit Awards to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Gary Barlow introduced the Oasis star to the stage for a tribute performance for the victims of last year's terror attack.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Barlow spoke of the thousands of music fans who "were having a wonderful time watching Ariana Grande perform at the Manchester Arena, those innocent music-loving people who were blissfully unaware their lives would change forever".

He commented on the "lives changed irreparably forever" and added: "A few weeks later, Ariana returned to host the One Love Manchester concert, helping the victims and survivors of the tragedy.

"The event epitomised the human spirit and showed hate will never win and fear will never divide us.

"In a tribute to the people we so sadly lost that day but who will always live on forever in our hearts, in our minds and in our memories, please welcome on stage, Liam Gallagher."

Gallagher, who filled in at the Brits when Grande was unable to attend due to illness, sung Oasis track Live Forever.

Five people from the North East were among those who died. They were; Chloe Rutherford, 17, and boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields; Hartlepool born Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51; and Philip Tron, 32, and his partner’s daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead.

Little Mix, who were among the last stars to arrive on the red carpet, went home empty handed after missing out on two awards.

The girls clashed their outfits - Perrie Edwards, from South Shields, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock went for white gowns, while Jesy Nelson wore a green leather jumpsuit and Jade Thirlwall, from South Shields, went for a classic little black dress.

The girl group had been nominated for Best Video Artist ‘Sign Of The Times’) and British Single for 'Touch'.

The quartet lost out to Harry Styles (‘Sign Of The Times’) in the video category and to Rag’n’Bone Man ('Human') for best single.

The girls did , however, take to the stage to present British Album of the Year to Stormzy, for his debut record Gang Signs And Prayer.