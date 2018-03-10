Nephew of former Sunderland, Newcastle and Manchester United footballer celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Have your say

A devoted Sunderland couple who met as teenagers when they caught each other’s eyes in a chance meeting at a hospital have celebrated reaching 60 years of marriage.

Joseph and Jean Taylor, who are now both 80, struck up a relationship after meeting at the former General Hospital in the city when they were just 16.

Joseph and Jean Taylor, of Cedar House Care Home, Sunderland, pictured on their wedding day and are now celebrating their diamond wedding

Jospeh was an apprentice electrician at the time while Jean worked in the laundry department of the hospital.

After tying the knot in March 1958, they went on to have three children, Leslie, 60, Jill, 57, and David, 54.

They now have four grandchildren and eight grandchildren.

Joseph is the nephew of Wearside-born former Sunderland, Newcastle United, Blackpool and Manchester United player Ernie Taylor.

Inside forward Ernie signed for Manchester United in 1958 after the club’s squad was decimated in the Munich Air Disaster.

He won the FA Cup during his time with the Magpies and also with Blackpool in 1953 in the legendary “Matthews Final” alongside Stanley Matthews.

Joseph now lives in Springwell after the family lived in the Plains Farm area for many years.

Sadly, Jean developed dementia a number of years ago and now lives at Cedar House Care Home.

Speaking about his career Joseph said: “My work took me all over the world to places such as France, Germany, Egypt, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea.

“I had loads of jobs for different firms and only retired at 69.

“I wouldn’t have given up work, but with Jean becoming unwell I had to. “I loved it.”

Joseph was also heavily involved with local football for decades.

“I played a lot of football and then I started up Plains Farm Over 40s,” he said.

“When I was there I was secretary and treasurer for 13 years, trying to get sponsorship and things like that to keep it going, and then I handed it over to someone else.”

Joseph and Jean enjoyed a celebration at Cedar House, with family buying presents to mark the occasion.