Neighbours in Sunderland scoop £1,000 on Postcode Lottery

Neighbours in Sunderland are enjoying a terrific Tuesday after they won the Postcode Lottery's Daily Prize.

Residents in the lucky SR4 0RX postcode, in Havelock Court, Ford Estate, have netted £1,000 each for every ticket they hold thanks to the win.

Congratulating the winners People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Well done to all of our Sunderland winners today.

"I hope they all enjoy spending their prize money and treat themselves to something nice.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £350million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain as well as internationally.

A number of local causes have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.