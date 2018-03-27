Neighbour tackles Sunderland house fire

A quick-thinking neighbour used a fire extinguisher to tackle a blaze in the lounge of a Sunderland house tonight.

Fire crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon stations were called to Somerset Cottages in Silksworth shortly before 7.30pm.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It was a mid-terrace cottage, with a fire in the lounge area which destoryed a set of curtains.

"The remainder of the property was 20 per cent slightly damaged by smoke.

"The fire was extinguished prior to our arrival by a neighbour using a fire extinguisher.

"We checked the fire was fully extinguished and used natutal venitaltion to clear the smoke.

"No-one was hurt."