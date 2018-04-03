Need something to do with your children this Easter holiday in Sunderland? Find out here

Family fun activities are among the attractions at Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens over the Easter Holidays.

Organisers say there is something to suit all ages, with a range of themes from dinosaurs and ceramics, to portraits and collage in the museum, and a programme of ‘Matilda’s Library Workshops’ inspired by Matilda the MusicaI which is appearing at Sunderland's Empire theatre from May until June.

Many the children's arts activities are based around the BP Portrait Award Exhibition 2017 on loan from the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday 10 June, which is a collection of work from the most prestigious portrait painting competition in the world.

The range of children and family activities includes;

Dinosaur Egg Hunt - until Sunday 15 April

- Can you find the dinosaur eggs hidden among the exhibits and displays? Find each one and crack the mystery code to win a dinosaur themed prize with £2.50 entry available from the museum shop.

Arty backpacks - until Sunday 10 June

- Borrow a backpack and explore the amazing portraits in the BP Portrait Award Exhibition with 'Eddy the Teddy' and try different puzzles and challenges. The activity is free but donations are welcome.

Clay Faces - Wednesday 4 April

- 'Clay faces' are one hour sessions at 10.30am, 11.45am and 2pm with the chance to make a clay portraits inspired by those on display in the BP Portrait Award exhibition. Tickets £2 per child are available from museum reception or www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/238280

Dino Masks - Friday 6 April

- Drop in between 11am - 12.30pm or 1.30 - 3pm to decorate a dinosaur mask to take home. The activity is free but donations are welcome.

Collage Portraits - Wednesday 11 April

- Children and their families can join hourly sessions at 10.30am, 11.45am and 2pm to make a collage portrait inspired by the BP Portrait Award using different materials, with tickets £2 available from museum reception or www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/238284

Pop-Up Dinosaur Cards - Friday 13 April

-Between 11am - 12.30pm and 1.30 - 3pm there's the chance to make a pop-up dinosaur inspired by those on display in the Winter Gardens. The activity is free but donations are welcome.

The 'Change my Story: Matilda’s Library Workshops’ celebrate the arrival in Sunderland next month of the smash hit musical based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book, with Sunderland Libraries Service commissioning a programme of family activity workshops.

They are inspired by a character in the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) production, the librarian Mrs Phelps, who is a RSC trained practitioner who will guide each session through storytelling, drama and music based on Matilda’s world and imagination.

The afternoon sessions 2.30 – 3.30 pm are aimed at families with young children aged five – 12 with booking essential (sessions are free but donations are welcome); Thursday 5 April, Tuesday 10 April and Thursday 12 April.

Sessions are also being held at Washington Town Centre Library and Houghton Library https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/12826/What-s-on-in-Libraries

Sunderland City Council Assistant Head of Service (Museums, Heritage and Arts) Trina Murphy said: "We want to encourage as many people of all ages as we can to come to the Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens, which is a truly wonderful place to visit in the very heart of the city centre next to beautiful Mowbray Park.

"This latest in our regular programme of family activities, is to give children a taste of the many things to enjoy here in the hope they'll return and become regular, future visitors.

"For the adults bringing them along, it also provides the opportunity to pop into see the BP Portrait Award 2017 exhibition as part of its national tour of the UK's leading galleries."