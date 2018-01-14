National spotlight on Wearside as cyclo-cross spectacular wows crowds

Wearside was in the national spotlight as some of the nation’s leading cyclists got on their bikes for a major event.

Hetton Lyons Country Park played host to the HSBC National Cyclo-Cross Championship for the first time over the weekend.

Cyclo-cross riders from across the country descended on the park, with 650 leading competitors taking part in the two-day event.

The second day of the championship was streamed live on BBC Sport and via the red button as riders were tested to the limit on the tough terrain.

The event was made possible thanks to the efforts of 320 volunteers across the weekend, as well as Hetton Hawks Cycling Club, which hosted it.

Organisers estimated thousands of people came to the park to either take part or spectate.

Mike Charlton, the chair of Hetton Hawks Cycling Club, said: “It went better than any of us could have hoped for.

“The weather was kind, there were great crowds and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

“It was absolutely incredible.

“The course was regularly described by competitors over the weekend as being of world championship level.

The event was held at Hetton Lyons Country Park.

“People who will have never been to Hetton – or never had any intention of doing so – and really enjoyed it, so it has helped to put the place on the map.”

Organisers say thousands of people watched the event.

The boys' under-14 and 16 race was held on Saturday.

The Junior Mens' Championship race took place on Sunday.

