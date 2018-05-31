National honour for lifesaving bus station security guard

A heroic security guard has been honoured after he saved life of a collapsed bus passenger.

Robert Metcalfe has received a national award from the industry's trade body for his quick thinking.

Robert receives his award

His emergency training kicked in while he was on duty in Durham bus station in North Road.

He was approached by a woman who told him she was feeling unwell .

Recognising that her condition was getting rapidly worse, the 51-year-old called for an ambulance, but her state seriously deteriorated before medical help could arrive .

The woman collapsed while Robert was still on the phone to the emergency services operator, after suffering a seizure that caused her heart and breathing to stop.

He Immediately started CPR and was able to keep the woman alive until paramedics arrived to stabilise her and rush her to hospital.

Now, in a ceremony at Windsor Racecourse, Robert - who has worked in the North Road transport hub for five years - has received a national Security Officer of Distinction Award, which recognises those who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Dave Wafer, Durham County Council’s strategic traffic manager, praised robert's work and said there was no doubt that his actions had saved the woman's life: "Robert is a familiar face within Durham Bus Station who even before this already had a reputation with passengers for his patience, knowledge and attentiveness," he said.

"Through his quick thinking a young woman was saved and we can only praise his exceptional work and commitment to making Durham Bus Station a safe environment for

all."

As well as his lifesaving, awards judges also commended Robert for his wider work in proactively dealing with bus passengers, calming down difficult situations and supporting bus drivers.