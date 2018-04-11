Naked Attraction holds North East auditions for contestants - are you brave enough to apply?

Single men and women who don't mind baring all in a bid to find love are being offered the chance of TV stardom.

The Channel 4 dating game show Naked Attraction – where contestants choose a date from six naked people - is returning for a third series.

Anna Richardson hosts Channel 4's Naked Attraction.

The producers are holding auditions in Newcastle from Thursday to Saturday this week, and are looking for open-minded people to take part.

They want to hear from any fun-loving singletons who are willing to get naked on TV in their search for love.

Applicants can be any gender, sexuality or body type – as long as they’re over 18 and looking for love, the producers want to speak to them.

The programme, presented by Anna Richardson, sparked a flood of complaints from viewers to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom due to the full frontal nudity it contains.

But Ofcom chose not to investigate, as there was nothing that breached their rules.

Theey said it was purely a dating show, does not contain sexual activity and was shown after the watershed.

Anyone interested in applying needs to register their details here.