‘My Father’s Day wish’ – dad of Sunderland girl Chloe Gray makes fresh plea to find donor for life-saving treatment

Dad Craig Bowser has said his best Father’s Day gift would be seeing his daughter get the life-saving treatment she needs to tackle a rare blood disorder.

The 34-year-old, from Silksworth, will celebrate this Father’s Day tomorrow much the same as he has the past eight years - caring for his daughter, Chloe Gray.

Eight-year-old Chloe Gray is in need of a stem cell donation.

In 2010, Chloe was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia (DBA), a bone marrow failure which means she fails to produce red blood cells properly and, as a result, the eight-year-old has to have blood transfusions every four weeks.

Craig says she has been inspired by Chloe’s positivity.

She has remained cheerful despite receiving regular blood transfusions and fighting liver cirrhosis.

Chloe often jokes that she is one of The Simpsons because of her yellowish skin colour – a result of jaundice caused by excess iron overload from the blood transfusions.

I’m especially calling on other dads at this time of year to help this dad. Craig Bowser

A blood stem cell donation from a genetically similar person is the best chance of survival for Chloe, but only one in three people in need of a transplant will find a matching donor in their own family.

Unfortunately Chloe’s parents and siblings were not a match so the family has been working with blood cancer charity DKMS to help find a matching stem cell donor from a stranger.

DKMS is supporting the #HeroForChloe campaign by registering over 1,800 people over 36 donor event drives so far, with the Echo also calling on people to sign up through our Sign Up for Chloe appeal.

Sadly, a matching donor has not yet been found and time is running out.

The DKMS charity is urging people to sign up to its register.

Craig said: “It is a lot of pressure because on occasions Chloe has had to stay in hospital for three or four weeks following various infections.

“This is really tough on our family because she is away from me, her mum and siblings.

“This is why the best Father’s Day gift for me would be for Chloe to get back to her full health.

“That is only possible if we find a matching blood stem cell donor from a stranger, so I’m especially calling on other dads at this time of year to help this dad.”

Craig’s father, Graeme Bowser, helped save the life of an Australian woman diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003.

Graeme said: “Father’s Day is an excellent time for dads to register as a potential lifesaver with DKMS.

“I know just how important it is to register and be a lifesaver as I donated my blood stem cells to a lady from Sydney.

“This helped her win the fight against blood cancer following a successful blood stem cell transplant.

“The ironic thing was the donation happened on my own father’s birthday.

“Before I retired I was a fireman, my job was to save lives.

A drawing by Chloe Gray of her and dad Craig Bowser.

“However, as a potential blood stem cell donor you have a chance to save a life without fighting any fires.

“I would urge anyone between the ages of 17-55 that can register to please do so.

“You could be a lifesaver for Chloe or someone who urgently needs a matching donor.”

More details about how to sign up as a stem cell donor can be found via www.dkms.org.uk/en while Chloe’s campaign can be followed through www.facebook.com/aheroforchloe/.

Chloe Gray in hospital as a baby.