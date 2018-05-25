Mum’s pride as park set up in memory of nursery school girl is reopened

The mum of a nursery school girl who died in a tragic accident has told of her pride after the ribbon was cut on a refurbished play park made in her honour.

Aleisha Ord was knocked down by a bus the day before her fourth birthday in May 2001.

Michelle Ord and great-niece Eden Bleek, seven, officially open the new park.

A play park was made in tribute to her, but was declared past its best last year.

It has now been reopened at the early years area of the Rubbon School, in Barnes Road, Murton, with the kit having been replaced.

The equipment was updated thanks to fundraising, with £15,500 donated to the project through a number of events.

Aleisha’s mum, Michelle Ord, works as an administrator at the school.

It shows what a community can do when the chips are down Michelle Ord

She said: “It was a community collection and I’m so proud of everybody who came together to raise the money.

“Aleisha’s memory lives on in the children at the school.

“To see the park now is absolutely amazing.

“We didn’t think we’d be able to do it a second time, but we did.

The play park is in memory of Aleisha Ord.

The park has been built to give youngsters in Murton somewhere new and exciting to play.

Murton Parish Council pledged £5,000 to the fund, with a number of other events – including concerts and sing-a-long days at the school – having also contributed.

The park includes a slide, tower, swing and a seated area, which forms an ampitheatre.

A balloon release was held to mark the opening.

The new area was officially opened by pupil Eden Bleek, seven, who is Michelle’s great-niece and the only remaining family member studying at the school.

The park was installed on the site of the old kit at the school thanks to site manager John Murray with help of Andrew Bell, who is a member of the school’s cleaning team.

Headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan said: “The children love it.

“It has gone down really well with them and really enjoy using the equipment.

“The family have worked tirelessly over the past year and, through the generosity of family, friends and Murton Parish Council, have raised over £15,500 - a phenomenal amount of money.

Michelle Ord, daughter Amelia Ord, 15 and great-niece Eden Bleek, seven, ahead of the balloon release.

“Staff at Ribbon worked together with the family to select a range of new play equipment.

“Mr Murray and Mr Bell have worked hard over the past weeks to construct the pieces of equipment, and we are thrilled with the results.”