Mum's pride as boxing sons win gold and bronze at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

The mum of Wearside boxers Pat and Luke McCormack says she is "proud as punch" at their medal success in the Commonwealth Games.

Michelle McCormack was ringside to see 22-year-old Pat, from Washington, defeat Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh in the welterweight final in Australia on Saturday to win the gold medal.

Pat McCormack lands a blow during his gold medal-winning bout. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

It followed his twin brother Luke earlier winning bronze in the light welterweight event at the Gold Coast games.

Michelle, 50, said: "I'm immensely proud. They are just on another level.

"They are brilliant sportsmen, I'm proud as punch.

"I have been to just about every session supporting them, although it has been difficult getting tickets, but I got to see every single bout for both of them.

Pat McCormack (right) defeated Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh during the Men's Welter (69kg) final to win a gold medal for England. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"Luke really wanted the gold, so that saddened it a little bit for Pat, but it has been a great trip.

"Not many people come home with two Commonwealth medals."

Pat and Luke have been supported at the games by Michelle and family friends including Wendy Sanderson and David and Brendan Carr.

Dad Martin McCormack, 54, cheered them on back at home, more than 10,000 miles away.

Luke MCCormack took bronze in the men's welterweight final. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Michelle said the family has not had the chance to celebrate yet due to Pat and Luke's media commitments, but plan to when they arrive home.

Pat and Luke both won silver at last year’s European Championships.

Michelle added: "This is just going to put them on the map. When the Australians were coming out of the fights they have been saying they are huge fans, so they have a big following which was lovely.

"I'm sure they will continue to do really well."