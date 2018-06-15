Mum and son horrified as beloved dog mauled to death in Sunderland street

A woman has told of her horror after watching her beloved dog mauled to death in a Sunderland street.

Little Jack Russell Patch was attacked by two dogs in Shepherd Street, in the Millfield area of the city, on Wednesday morning.

Patch had become a beloved family pet.

The terrifying moment was witnessed by one-year-old Patch’s devastated owner Claire Louise Burlinson and her son Kian, three, who was left “screaming”.

The incident is being investigated by police, who contacted the owner of a mastiff-type dog before seizing the hound.

Claire and her children Kian and Summer, nine, were left distraught by the death of their much-loved pet.

The attack came after Claire, of Shepherd Street, had been out for a walk with Kian and Patch.

My son was screaming and it was such a distressing thing for us to witness Claire Louise Burlinson

Claire said: “We were walking into Shepherd Street when two dogs which weren’t on leads ran at my dog.

“They attacked him, and although one eventually got off, the other one wouldn’t.

“Whatever we tried, the dog wouldn’t get off and when it eventually did, it was too late. It was horrible.

“My son was screaming and it was such a distressing thing for us to witness.

“Kian was up all night crying and shouting things out, and Summer was so distressed in school that they had to bring in a councillor to speak to her. We’re devastated by what happened.”

Claire had owned Patch for three months, and he had become a big part of the family. She added: “He was such a lovely dog, and got on brilliantly with children and other dogs. He never showed any aggression.

“I wish I had done something differently, but it happened so quickly and I didn’t have the chance.

“My son was there and he was screaming, and the way the dogs were, I was scared they could attack us as well.

“I couldn’t risk anything happening to me or my son.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At about 10.29am on Wednesday, police received a report of a disturbance on Shepherd Street, Sunderland.

“Officers attended the scene and found a dog – a mastiff-type – had attacked and killed another dog.

“The owner of the mastiff was contacted by police and the dog subsequently seized. Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 316 130618.”