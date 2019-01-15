MP Sharon Hodgson: 'It is only right that there should be a general election'

Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson has backed the no confidence motion, saying it is 'only right there should be a general election' after the Prime Minister's Brexit deal was rejected.

MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202.



The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.

Following the defeat, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn put down a motion of no confidence in the Government.

It will be debated and voted on tomorrow and if it is successful, there will be 14 days for a new government to be formed, or a general election will be scheduled.

Commenting on the defeat, MP Sharon Hodgson said: "This evening’s result in Parliament shows what the Labour Party has long been saying is true.

"This deal represents a complete failure of the Prime Minister’s approach over the last two years and it should come as no surprise that it has been overwhelmingly rejected by MPs from across the political spectrum.

"I am pleased that Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in this shambolic government, which I will be voting for because it is only right that there should now be a general election.

"The Prime Minister is trying to run down the clock and blackmail the country into either supporting her deal, or crashing out in a disastrous ‘No-Deal Scenario’.

"There is no majority in Parliament for leaving the EU without a deal, and it is something that I will continue to firmly oppose."